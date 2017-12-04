Kendall Jenner Is No Supermodel And No Rocky

December 4th, 2017

Kendall Jenner

Here is the highest paid model Kendall Jenner doing her best Rocky. Unfortunately, and I know many ladies out there will be mad when I say this, but she punches like a girl. Kendall couldn’t hurt a fly! Anyway, I thought these LoveAdvent videos are supposed to be sexy, sadly this one misses the mark.

         
