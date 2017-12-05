Hiding Taylor Swift’s Fat

December 5th, 2017

Taylor Swift

I know it’s dangerous to put any anti-Taylor Swift content out there on the Internet, but as a journalist (stop laughing) it’s my job to speak truth to power (stop laughing). So I don’t know what kind of Photoshop magic the Vogue art department was working for their latest issue, but I’m just going to leave this picture of Chubby Taylor right here and let you guys draw your own conclusions.

Taylor Swift Taylor Swift Taylor Swift Taylor Swift
Loading...