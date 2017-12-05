Emily Ratajkowski’s Hotness Is On Fire

December 5th, 2017

Emily Ratajkowski

She may not be covered in spaghetti this time, but here’s another round of pictures of Emily Ratajkowski looking mighty tasty. So enjoy, but just be careful. Licking your computer screen is never a good idea. Trust me on this one. I’m speaking from experience.

