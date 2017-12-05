Martha Hunt Does Maxim

I’m not sure when the modeling world is going to finally come to its senses and stop promoting fake wannabes like the Jenner sisters and the Hadids, but until that day, it’s a good thing there’s still magazines out there like Maxim doing hot photoshoots with real models like Martha Hunt. I know I like to rag on mens’ mags every once in a while, but not this time. Keep up the good work, guys.