Alessandra Ambrosio Is A Sexy Cowgirl
December 6th, 2017
Alessandra Ambrosio has been a total hottie for as long as I can remember (although considering I have the memory of a goldfish, maybe that’s not saying much). Anyway, point is, she’s had two kids, she’s 36 now, which is practically ancient in supermodel years, and she’s still a five-alarm pants fire. I don’t know how she does it, I just hope she’s able to keep it up.
