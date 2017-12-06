Dove Cameron Gets In On The Tongue Game

December 6th, 2017

Dove Cameron

I’ve been following Dove Cameron‘s career for a while now (relax, she’s 21, I’m not trying to run for Senator of Alabama here…). And I’ve been waiting for her to ditch the whole former Disney Channel star image and start living up to her true hottie potential. So today’s a big day — her first red carpet tongue action. I’m so proud. Pride’s one of those emotions you feel in your pants, right?

Dove Cameron
Dove Cameron
Dove Cameron
