Bella Thorne’s Massive Cleavage Show

December 6th, 2017

Bella Thorne

I keep forgetting that Bella Thorne is only 20, probably because she dresses and acts like some future washed-out hot nobody (AKA the Lindsay Lohan career path). But then she does something dumb like drawing a bunch of stupid hearts and pictures all over her lingerie selfie and then I remember. Good to know she’s still got at least a couple years of relevance left.

