Kara Del Toro Belongs In A Bikini

December 7th, 2017

Kara Del Toro

I know I do a lot of posts on semi-famous Instagram models and it’s probably hard for you guys to remember them all. But Kara Del Toro here has always been one of my favorites. Even though she doesn’t have a huge social media following, I don’t care. With a body this good, she’ll always be #1 in my heart pants. Enjoy.

Kara Del Toro Kara Del Toro Kara Del Toro Kara Del Toro Kara Del Toro
Kara Del Toro Kara Del Toro Kara Del Toro
Loading...