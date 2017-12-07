Hailee Steinfeld In Sexy Boots

I don’t know who promised Hailee Steinfeld she was going to be a huge star someday, but if I were her, I’d try to get my money back. Don’t get me wrong, Hailee’s definitely cute and she has some talent in the leg department. But she’s not going to become famous doing Autotuned pop songs and photoshoots like this. If Hailee really wants to be a star, she needs to take a page from the Bella Thorne playbook and start posting bikini selfies and topless Snapchats 24/7. I know it’s hard work, but hey, if it was easy, everybody would do it.