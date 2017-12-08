Madison Beer’s ‘O’ Face Will Pump You Up

OK, so I know I’ve been ragging on these LoveAdvent videos, and for the most part, they’re pretty lame. But this one of Madison Beer doing pull ups in lingerie is one of the best I’ve ever seen. I still don’t really understand what it’s supposed to mean, or why Madison is famous enough to get her own video, but no complaints. It’s definitely working for me. So just enjoy.

» view all 23 photos