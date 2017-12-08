Irina Shayk Proves She A Real Model

I know I’ve probably said this before, but the modeling world isn’t like it was back when I was a little Tuna. There’s just not that many real supermodels out there anymore, now that they’ve been replaced by B-list hotties with big Instagram followings. But the good news is, that also means real hotties like Irina Shayk here have to be on Instagram too. It’s all about finding the silver linings. And in this case, that means bonus Irina Shayk booty shots.