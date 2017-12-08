Emily Ratajkowski’s Sweet Booty Profile

I don’t pay much attention to the news, because it usually doesn’t involve stories about hotties in bikinis and/or lingerie, but apparently Emily Ratajkowski is catching flak for that spaghetti lingerie video she did for LOVE because it’s not feminist enough or some BS like that? That’s total crap, if you ask me. Emily can roll around in lingerie in whatever foods she wants! Anyway, I guess she put out a statement saying she can be a feminist and still do sexy photoshoots. And I totally agree. The sexy photoshoots are definitely the priority here.