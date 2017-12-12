Doutzen Kroes Booty Jumps For Love

Looks like LOVE has finally run out of fake models for their daily hottie Advent videos and we’ve finally reached the real supermodel portion of the month with this video of Doutzen Kroes jumping rope in slow-mo. And I’m a big fan, although maybe they should’ve saved this idea for a model with a little more in the funbag department. Either way though, it definitely got me working up a sweat. Enjoy.



» view all 11 photos