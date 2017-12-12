Sara Sampaio’s Sweet Booty

December 12th, 2017

Sara Sampaio

One of these days, Victoria’s Secret is going to finally have to pass the torch (or I guess the million-dollar bra) from Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio to a new generation of hotties, and whenever that day comes, I vote for Sara Sampaio to become the new face booty of the company. She’s perfect for it.

Sara Sampaio Sara Sampaio Sara Sampaio Sara Sampaio
Sara Sampaio Sara Sampaio Sara Sampaio Sara Sampaio
Loading...