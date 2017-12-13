Hailey Baldwin Stretches For LoveAdvent Without Performing A Stretch

December 13th, 2017

Hailey Baldwin

I thought we’d reached the real supermodel portion of those LoveAdvent videos, but I guess not because today it’s Hailey Baldwin stretching in lingerie. Or make that “stretching”. I don’t know much about exercise (I’m a blogger, remember?), but I’m pretty sure the only thing Hailey’s stretching here is the elastic band on my sweatpants.

» view all 14 photos

Hailey Baldwin Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin Hailey Baldwin
Loading...