Hunter King Is Working Her Boobies For Social Media

December 13th, 2017

Hunter King

I’ve been waiting for Hunter King here to finally realize what I’ve been saying for years — if she wants to become a big star, she doesn’t need a hit sitcom or a part in a major blockbuster movie. All she needs to do is start dedicating more of her time to posting hot pictures on Instagram. It’s Hot Nobody 101. Anyway, I’m glad to see she’s finally starting to listen. This is definitely a step in the right direction.

