Jasmine Sanders Will Make You Sweat

Here’s German model/hottie Jasmine Sanders doing an ab workout for LOVE’s Day 14 Advent video, and I just hope Hailey Baldwin is paying attention. Because now this is how a real model makes a sexy workout video. I’m not sure how useful it is as a workout though. I tried exercising along with it, and my abs are fine, but my wrists are burning. Yow!

» view all 14 photos