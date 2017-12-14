Jasmine Tookes Heats Up GQ South Africa

Apparently Jasmine Tookes made the cover of GQ South Africa this month, and I’m not going to lie, it’s making me pretty jealous right now. Not only are their men’s mag covers way better than ours (they get Victoria’s Secret hotties, we get whatever dude has a comic book movie coming out), but they also just reminded me it’s summer there right now, while I’m currently freezing my ass off in my mom’s basement. Oh well. At least these pictures ought to help warm us up.