Sarah Hyland Is A Topless Tease

I’m glad to see Sarah Hyland is finally starting to master the fine art of Instagram “modeling” — AKA posting topless pictures and gym shots every chance you get. I just wish she hadn’t waited so long. Her Modern Family co-star Ariel Winter has already been doing this for years, which means Sarah’s got a lot of catching up to do. I figure 2-3 topless selfies a day for the next 6 months ought to do it. Better get back to work.



