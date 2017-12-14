Rachel Cook Is Bikini Perfection

December 14th, 2017

Rachel Cook

I keep forgetting that Rachel Cook is just a professional Instagram model with a huge following, and not a Victoria’s Secret hottie. Which is just crazy to me. I don’t get how the Jenners and Hadid sisters can get hired for those gigs, and a total smokeshow like Rachel can’t. It’s everything that’s wrong with the modeling business these days.

