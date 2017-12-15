Kara Del Toro And Her Hot Friends

Because the only thing better than one hot model in a bikini is a whole bunch of them, here’s one of my favorite five-alarm pants fires Kara Del Toro and her co-workers showing off their perfect bikini bodies on the beach. I’m not sure who everyone else is, and I bet I’d recognize one or two of these hotties from Instagram, but I’m too lazy to look it up. And besides, nothing puts out a pants fire faster than having to do actual research. So let’s all just enjoy this perfect sight instead.