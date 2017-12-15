Bella Hadid Models Her “B#tch Face”

I know we’re all supposed to pretend Bella Hadid is a real professional model who keeps getting these gigs because she’s so talented and so amazing at her job, and not just because her dad is obscenely rich. So I guess I’ll play along: here’s Bella doing a photoshoot for Penshoppe and just look at all the different model faces she’s making. It’s definitely not just the same look in all ten pictures! Now, where do I pick up my check from Bella’s manager?