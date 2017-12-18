Bella Hadid’s B%tch Face For LOVE Advent

Here’s Bella Hadid showing off her signature resting b%tch face for that LOVE Advent video series — I guess they must have run out of real supermodels, and we’re only on Day 18. Anyway, if you’ve got a thing for watching a fake wannabe model pout as she hits a tire with a sledgehammer in lingerie, good news, you’re in luck. Enjoy.

