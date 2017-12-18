Heather Graham Is Still Looking Good

I can’t remember the last time I did a post on Heather Graham (and I’m way too lazy to bother looking it up), but I know her and her funbags are getting up there in years, which means she’s probably too old to use Snapchat. But she showed up in this shoot for Lefair Magazine, whatever the hell that is, and me and the Little Tuna sure are glad to see her again. Anyway, here’s hoping she makes their cover every month from now on, because I could get used to this.