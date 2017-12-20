Alexis Ren Gets In The XMAS Bikini Spirit
December 20th, 2017
As you guys probably know by now, Alexis Ren is the Hottest Woman on Instagram, but this latest GIF just clinches it. Forget pictures of perfectly-trimmed trees or artfully-placed lights and decorations, this is the best way to make a Christmas post for your fans: put on a bikini and a Santa hat and jump. Brilliant! I keep telling you guys she’s a pro.
