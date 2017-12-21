Alessandra Ambrosio’s LOVE Advent Is Another Stinker, But She’s Still Hot
December 21st, 2017
Another day, another lame LOVE Advent video. This time, it’s Alessandra Ambrosio pretending to be a sexy biker, and I just checked and it was directed by the same guy who did yesterday’s stinker, Doug Inglish. The one making the good videos is Phil Poynter. And I just don’t get it. First they let him ruin an Irina Shayk video, and now Alessandra Ambrosio’s? Who gave this guy a camera and access to hot supermodels? I could make a better video with my phone and one hand down my sweatpants.
