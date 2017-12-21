Victoria Justice Holding Her Boob Is Amazing

December 21st, 2017

Victoria Justice

For a while, I was hyping Victoria Justice as the Next Big Thing, and unfortunately, it never really panned out that way for her, no matter how many posts I did calling her my new favorite hottie. But the good news is, Victoria seems to be settling into a solid second career as a B-list hot nobody these days. Just check out how she’s grabbing her funbags in this GIF. That’s some promising Snapchat hottie work right there. Nice!

Victoria Justice Pictures Victoria Justice Pictures Victoria Justice Pictures
Victoria Justice Pictures Victoria Justice Pictures
Victoria Justice Pictures Victoria Justice Pictures
Victoria Justice Pictures Victoria Justice Pictures
Victoria Justice Pictures
Loading...