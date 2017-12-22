Britney Spears’ Hard Work Is Paying Off

December 22nd, 2017

Britney Spears

I’m not going to lie, I’m pretty impressed by the way Britney Spears managed to turn things around. For a while there, it looked like she was going to become just another washed-up former hottie turned soccer mom, but then she got her Vegas show, started working out non-stop, and now she’s a total babe again. As a general rule, us bloggers aren’t big fans of hard work, but it definitely paid off for Britney. Yow!

