Sara Jean Underwood Is Still Working Really Hard

Looks like Sara Jean Underwood is still “hard at work” traveling the world on those suckers her loyal Patreon supporters’ dime, but I can’t really complain too much, because I’ve been enjoying this whole bikini world tour of hers almost as much as she has. And besides, the way I see it, if people are willing to pay for her to take a vacation, at least the rest of us are getting some pretty great postcards out of it. Enjoy.

