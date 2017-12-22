Sara Jean Underwood Is Still Working Really Hard
December 22nd, 2017
Looks like Sara Jean Underwood is still “hard at work” traveling the world on
those suckers her loyal Patreon supporters’ dime, but I can’t really complain too much, because I’ve been enjoying this whole bikini world tour of hers almost as much as she has. And besides, the way I see it, if people are willing to pay for her to take a vacation, at least the rest of us are getting some pretty great postcards out of it. Enjoy.
