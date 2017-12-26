Emily Ratajkowski’s Booty Is Amazing!

This year I had a pretty lousy Christmas. I didn’t receive one good gift. I got socks, underwear and a scarf. I asked my family to chip in and buy me a Bitcoin, but they were too cheap. Anyway, these pics of Emily Ratajkowski and her booty are by far the best gift anyone could give someone. And had I bought 200 Bitcoins back in the day like my friend suggested I do, I could own that ass now.