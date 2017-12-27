Kara Del Toro Will Cause Pant Explosions

It must be nice to not have to work and just rely on your looks to get by in life. I have studied Kara Del Toro and by study I mean looked at every image on her Instagram, and I’ve conclude that I don’t think she’s going to be a doctor. However, her hotness probably could cause a few heart attacks or pant explosions. I think she should be responsible for the cost of all casualties.

» view all 11 photos