Kara Del Toro Will Cause Pant Explosions

December 27th, 2017

Kara Del Toro

It must be nice to not have to work and just rely on your looks to get by in life. I have studied Kara Del Toro and by study I mean looked at every image on her Instagram, and I’ve conclude that I don’t think she’s going to be a doctor. However, her hotness probably could cause a few heart attacks or pant explosions. I think she should be responsible for the cost of all casualties.

» view all 11 photos

         
Kara Del Toro Kara Del Toro Kara Del Toro Kara Del Toro Kara Del Toro
Kara Del Toro Kara Del Toro Kara Del Toro Kara Del Toro Kara Del Toro
Loading...