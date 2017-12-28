Demi Lovato’s Sweet Cleavage Show

I know I haven’t been the biggest Demi Lovato fan in the past, but damn! I don’t remember her ever looking this good before. Or maybe I just haven’t been paying enough attention to her Snapchat lately. Either way, I don’t plan on making the same mistake twice. Because Demi’s definitely stepped up her Snap-selfie game, and that kind of hard work deserves to be properly appreciated. Hell, I might even

“appreciate” it twice.