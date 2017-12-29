Hannah Ferguson Is The Sexiest Wrestler

December 29th, 2017

Hannah Ferguson

I know I used to rag on these LOVE Advent videos and call them lame and boring and things like that, but they’ve been seriously stepping it up this year! And now they’re giving us a video of Hannah Ferguson wrestling another sexy model in lingerie? It’s basically the video of my dreams. Except I’m not in the middle refereeing, but whatever. Maybe we can do that for the sequel next year.

