Charlotte McKinney Topless Tease

January 2nd, 2018

Charlotte McKinney

I know I’ve liked to rag on Charlotte McKinney in the past for being basically a Hooters Girl who got lucky, but it’s a new year, and I’m a new Tuna. So this time, I’m just going to celebrate how amazing Charlotte and her bikini body looks, instead of pointing out how average the rest of her is. Ah crap. I already blew my New Year’s resolution, didn’t I?

