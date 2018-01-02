Elsa Hosk Will Blow Your Pants Off

If you guys have been paying attention to the site lately, you probably already know that Elsa Hosk is one of the fittest supermodels in the business right now. But just in case you needed a reminder, here’s a clip from a workout video the Victoria’s Secret hottie filmed for Harper’s Bazaar. I don’t know about you dudes, but forget trying this leg lift, I’m working up a sweat just watching her do it. Yow!