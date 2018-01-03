Karlie Kloss’ Short Shorts Have To Be Shorter
January 3rd, 2018
I must’ve missed this the other day, but here’s the very last LOVE Advent video for 2017: Karlie Kloss playing basketball in short shorts. Or maybe they’re just regular shorts since Karlie’s so tall. Either way, they should’ve been a few inches shorter. Or nonexistent. Both would’ve made for a way better video, if you ask me.
Brit is popping out!
Check Out This Sexy Leg Show!
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Montreal Jam Space
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty
Tomi Lahren is one hot mouth!
Check Out This Sexy Leg Show!
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Montreal Jam Space
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty
Tomi Lahren is one hot mouth!
Loading...