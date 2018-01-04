Grace Elizabeth’s Sexy Yoga Booty
January 4th, 2018
I thought the LOVE Advent series was over, considering it’s January 4th, and usually Advent calendars stop at Christmas. But I guess not, because I just found today’s video, and it stars a hot Victoria’s Secret model named Grace Elizabeth doing yoga poses in lingerie. So I’m definitely not complaining. With videos like this, here’s hoping they keep it up another month or two. Yow!
