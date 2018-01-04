Alessandra Ambrosio’s And Friends Sweet Booties

I don’t want to shock you guys here, but I’m not exactly a big geography buff. So pretty much the only things I know about Brazil are that it’s in South America, they love soccer, and their biggest export is smoking hot bikini models. So here’s Brazilian supermodel super-hottie Alessandra Ambrosio in Brazil posing with a few of her hot friends on the beach, and yeah, I think we’ll take the whole bunch. How much?