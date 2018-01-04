Elsa Hosk Is Just Pure Perfection

It’s a sad day for the modeling business when nobody wannabes like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid are bigger household names than legit Victoria’s Secret hotties like Elsa Hosk, but luckily, there’s something you can do to combat this horrible trend. First: drool over these pictures of Elsa. Then send this page to 10-15 of your closest family and friends. Trust me. It might be the most important thing you do all week.