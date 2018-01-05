Sylvester Stallone Must Be Very Proud Of His Daughter Sistine Stallone

We’re onto Day 5 of these bonus LOVE Advent videos and it looks like they’re really starting to scrap the bottom of the D-list hot nobody barrel… Because today they’ve got Sistine Stallone (AKA Sylvester’s daughter) doing “pilates” with her booty out. Sly must be so proud. No, really, I’m being serious. I mean, why wouldn’t he be? He’s rich, his kid never has to work a real job a day in her life, and she’s a total natural when it comes to filming erotic softcore video shoots. I think she’s really found her calling.

» view all 27 photos