Demi Lovato Knows How To Work Her Chunk On Social Media

I don’t know if you guys have noticed, but Demi Lovato‘s been showing off her chunk on social media an awful lot lately. (It’s almost like she’s got a big tour coming up or something…) Anyway, according to my sources, Demi said she felt insecure about her legs in these swimsuit pictures but posted them anyway because she’s learning to love her body just the way it is. And I guess if Demi can do it, I should try too. Just give me 30-45 seconds with these pictures and I’ll do my best.