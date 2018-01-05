Bella Thorne Needs To Ditch The Douche. He’s Ruining Her Hotness

You guys know that I try to stay away from celebrity gossip and focus on the important stuff, like hotties in bikinis, but every once in a while, I can’t avoid it. Like, say, when there’s a giant douche ruining pictures of Bella Thorne in a see-through shirt. According to my sources, that’s her boyfriend Mod Sun, who I guess is a rapper? I don’t know. He just looks like a loser to me. Bella better drop him fast before he ruins her hotness any further.