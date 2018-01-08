Bella Thorne Is Actually Doing Work In Lingerie
January 8th, 2018
I keep forgetting that Bella Thorne actually gets work as an actress sometimes — or sorry, an “actress” — and isn’t just as a full-time Snapchat model. But here she is parading around in lingerie and/or short shorts for the cameras, and honestly, I guess this really isn’t all that different from her daily Snapchat work, huh? Enjoy.
