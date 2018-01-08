Shanina Shaik Does Her Super Sexy Flashdancing

They’re still making those LOVE Advent videos, and I wanted to make sure you perverts didn’t miss this one from over the weekend: it’s Aussie supermodel super-hottie Shanina Shaik dancing around in a bikini. And listen, I’ll keep covering these videos as long as they keep turning out this good. Here’s hoping they keep it going for the rest of the month 2018. Fingers crossed!

