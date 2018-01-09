Alessandra Ambrosio Is A Sexy Astronaut

Good news: Alessandra Ambrosio is back for a bonus LOVE Advent video, only this time, the video’s a whole lot better. I mean, OK, so it still looks like it was directed by somebody who forgot these videos are supposed to be about the hot models and not the stupid props or budget FX, but whatever, this time, she’s a sexy space hottie now, instead of a sexy biker. And it’s working for me. So just enjoy.

