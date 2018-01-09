Lily-Rose Depp And Friends Get Topless For The Cameras

I know I like to make fun of all these rich kid/wannabe supermodels and point out how they only get their modeling gigs because of their famous parents and not because of their actual talent. But then I remember that rich kids also like to take bikini vacations with their friends and post topless pictures on Instagram because they never had any parental supervision growing up, so I figure it’s a fair trade. Anyway, here’s Lily-Rose Depp showing off her many “talents.” Enjoy.