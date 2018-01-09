Hailey Clauson’s Booty Is Everything

Hailey Clauson‘s always been one of my favorite busty blondes, even if she’s not a huge name in the modeling biz yet, and even if she refuses to help herself by making a sex tape with a certain D-list blogger and then “accidentally” leaking it (hint hint, call me!). Anyway, the good news is, she’s still crushing it in the bikini department on Instagram, and the more Hailey does that, the better chance she’s got of making it big. And no, I’m not talking about my pants region for once. Get your minds out of the gutter.

