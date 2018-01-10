Irina Shayk Bikini Goodness

January 10th, 2018

Irina Shayk

I’ve never heard of Beauty & Marlin Magazine before; if you ask me, it sounds kind of made up. But according to my sources, this pants-melting Irina Shayk bikini photoshoot is from their January issue. And I’m sorry, but I don’t see how these guys can convince Irina to come pose for them, but I can’t. Maybe because their office isn’t in their mom’s basement? Either way, it’s not fair. I’m being discriminated against.

Irina Shayk Irina Shayk Irina Shayk Irina Shayk Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk Irina Shayk Irina Shayk Irina Shayk
