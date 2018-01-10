Irina Shayk Bikini Goodness

I’ve never heard of Beauty & Marlin Magazine before; if you ask me, it sounds kind of made up. But according to my sources, this pants-melting Irina Shayk bikini photoshoot is from their January issue. And I’m sorry, but I don’t see how these guys can convince Irina to come pose for them, but I can’t. Maybe because their office isn’t in their mom’s basement? Either way, it’s not fair. I’m being discriminated against.