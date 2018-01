Julianne Hough And Nina Dobrev Make A Great Bikini Pair

I don’t know if I ever realized that┬áJulianne Hough and Nina Dobrev were friends before, but thanks to these bikini pictures I just stumbled across, it looks like me and the Little Tuna have got ourselves a brand-new lesbian fantasy. Now, are any of you perverts good with Photoshop? I want to paste my picture over this lucky bastard’s face. Keeping the douchey sailor cap’s optional.