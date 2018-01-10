Julianne Hough And Nina Dobrev Make A Great Bikini Pair

January 10th, 2018

Julianne Hough Nina Dobrev

I don’t know if I ever realized that Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev were friends before, but thanks to these bikini pictures I just stumbled across, it looks like me and the Little Tuna have got ourselves a brand-new lesbian fantasy. Now, are any of you perverts good with Photoshop? I want to paste my picture over this lucky bastard’s face. Keeping the douchey sailor cap’s optional.

Julianne Hough Nina Dobrev Julianne Hough Nina Dobrev Julianne Hough Nina Dobrev
Loading...