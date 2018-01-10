Elsa Hosk’s Pretending To Be A Fashion Model

You guys know that I love Elsa Hosk as much as the next red-blooded Internet pervert. I mean, just last week, I called her perfection. So I’m not trying to be mean when I say I’m not really digging these baggy jumpsuits and stupid hats, and that she should forget about pretending to be a fashion model and stick with the bikini model thing. It’s important to stick to what you’re good at. It’s why I keep making dumb jokes about hotties on this blog instead of getting a real job.